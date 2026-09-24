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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents early on Thursday. Futures were down 2 ¾ to 7 ¾ cents across most contracts on Wednesday, led by the front months. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 47 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 7 1/2 cents at $4.84. Traders were taking some risk off ahead of the meeting between US and Chinese leaders on Thursday.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of 2026/27 corn to Mexico yesterday morning. Thursday’s Export Sales report is expected to show 2026/27 corn sales between 0.8 and 1.4 MMT for the week ending September 17."