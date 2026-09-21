People are also reading…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 6 to 7 cents on the day. Futures fell weaker on Friday, with contracts down 2 to 3 ¼ cents on the day, as December was down 2 ¾ cents for the week. Open interest was up 8,943 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 cents at $4.82 1/4. Pressure came from double digit weakness in the beans and wheat, as well as losses in crude oil.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Advancing harvest activity is adding pressure to corn futures, with 8% of the U.S. crop harvested as of September 13, ahead of the five-year average. Meanwhile, crop conditions improved slightly, with 57% rated good to excellent, up from 56% the previous week.”