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“Incorporating updated acres and ratings along with ear population data my model suggests an average U.S. yield of 178.5 bpa with production at 15.797 bil. bu. almost exactly in line with the USDA forecast at 15.80 bil. bu.,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said. “Conab raised Brazil’s 2025-26 second crop production est. 1.1 mmt to 112.1 mmt. Total production is estimated at 144 mmt, above the USDA forecast of 141 mmt. Their 2026-27 first crop plantings have reached 22% vs. 17% YA. France’s farm ministry lowered their 2026 production forecast .9 mmt to 8.1 mmt, well below the 12 mmt from YA and the lowest in over 40 years. 2026-27 EU corn imports as of Sept. 13 at 4 mmt are up 38% YOY. Corn bulls remain hopeful the Trump/Xi meeting this month will result in China’s purchase of U.S. corn.”