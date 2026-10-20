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“The USDA pegged corn harvest at 44% complete as of Oct. 18. This was up 11% from last week’s pace, but still 8% behind the five-year average. Iowa and Ohio were a couple of the slowest states for corn harvest. Harvest pressure will likely continue as the bulk of harvest remains in the coming weeks,” Brill said. “Corn export demand is a concern in this early window of the marketing year. As of last week, corn export sales on the books represented 25% of the USDA target for the marketing year. Typically, this is nearly 34% of the USDA target on average. USDA has only reported two corn sales for the month of October. It is early in the marketing year, but this is a pace that needs to be watched.”