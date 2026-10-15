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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are unchanged across the front months on Thursday morning. Futures held onto Wednesday’s weakness into the close though the $4.80 area held on December, with contracts just fractionally to 2 ¼ cents lower. Open interest on Wednesday was down 1,791 contracts.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “A wetter weather pattern is expected to return to the Corn Belt this week, potentially keeping harvest progress slow. Looking toward the end of October, forecasts for above-normal temperatures and precipitation could continue to limit fieldwork.”