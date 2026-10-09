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ADM Investor Services said, “While difficult to find anything supportive in today’s USDA data the soybean complex rebounded sharply (led by meal) in the last hour of trade to close moderately higher. Corn briefly traded down its daily limit of $.30 bu. however, bounced to close well off session lows. The market needs to find a price level that stimulates better demand.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA raised its 2026 corn yield estimate by 2.6 bpa to 181.2 bpa, well above trade expectations. The higher yield pushed projected production to 16.034 billion bushels, up 234 mb from September.”