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"Corn futures are trading lower following yesterday’s strength," Total Farm Marketing said. "December corn is 3-1/4 cents lower at $5.04-3/4, while March corn is 3 cents lower at $5.19-1/4."
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"Corn futures are trading lower following yesterday’s strength," Total Farm Marketing said. "December corn is 3-1/4 cents lower at $5.04-3/4, while March corn is 3 cents lower at $5.19-1/4."
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The Hightower Report said, “Corn had a fairly tight range today and ended marginally lower. Hopes for China demand have eased and light suppor…
“Corn futures are trading slightly higher this morning but are quiet overall following yesterday’s technical break lower,” Total Farm Marketin…
"Prices recovered late to close steady to $.01 ½ higher after falling to fresh 6-week lows. Spreads also firmed. Next support for Dec-26 is $4…
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