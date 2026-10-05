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“Export inspections at 54 mil. bu. was in line with expectations, however below the 63 mil. needed per week to reach the USDA forecast. YTD inspections are up 4% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 4.6%. Noted buyers were Mexico – 21 mil., Japan – 15 mil., while Colombia took 7 mil. AgRural is reporting Brazil’s first crop plantings advanced only 4% LW to 38% vs. 40% YA. For corn to bounce off recent lows we’ll likely need to see a bullish production figure from the USDA on Friday (below 15.7 bil.) and/or demand interest from China,” Soderberg said.