Bloomberg said, “The powerful El Niño that’s already disrupting global weather patterns has a 75% chance of becoming “a historic event,” surpassing all records dating back to 1950, the US Climate Prediction Center said.
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Bloomberg said, “The powerful El Niño that’s already disrupting global weather patterns has a 75% chance of becoming “a historic event,” surpassing all records dating back to 1950, the US Climate Prediction Center said.
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