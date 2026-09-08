An initial overnight rally in beans failed to carry over last week's highs and the choppy action seen last week continues, according to The Hightower Report. December corn remains in last week's range to start the week but the ongoing Black Sea and Iran wars are supportive along with poor EU crops.
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