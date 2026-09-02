“U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods disputed a claim by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins Tuesday that it would sell its recently shuttered beef plants only to American-owned companies or producers, including cooperatives,” Reuters reported.
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“U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods disputed a claim by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins Tuesday that it would sell its recently shuttered beef plants only to American-owned companies or producers, including cooperatives,” Reuters reported.
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