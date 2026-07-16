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“USDA will release its weekly Export Sales report later this morning. Traders expect old-crop corn sales for the week ending July 9 to range from 0.5 to 1 million metric tons, while 2026-27 sales are projected between 0.3 and 1.1 million metric tons,” Matthew Lucas of Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly ethanol production fell to a 10-week low of 306 million gallons, coming in below market expectations and 4% below the same week last year. An estimated 102 million bushels of corn were used for ethanol production, slightly below the pace needed to meet USDA’s marketing-year forecast.”