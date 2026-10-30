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“Yesterday’s export sales report was strong for soybeans at 94.7 mln bushels, down 9% from last week and up noticeably from the prior 4-week average,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Top buyers were China, Spain and unknown destinations. Strong export sales have been a bullish factor that has not translated into higher prices yet. Another export sale of 120,000 metric tons was reported to unknown destinations for the 26/27 marketing year, and China has been a reliable buyer.”