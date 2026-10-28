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“The wheat complex extended the weakness to the Wednesday session. Chicago SRW contracts were a penny to 11 1/4 cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures posted losses of 2 to 7 1/2 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 3/4 to 9 1/4 cents across the board at the close. Russia has reportedly permitted the first few grain vessels to pass through the Kerch Strait for the first time since July. Vessels will be accompanied by Russian naval vessels,” according to Austin Schroeder with Barchart.