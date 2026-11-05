With deep family farm roots and a heart for farming, Oakland-Craig FFA’s president feels strongly about his chapter’s “Feed the Farmer” community event held in mid-October. As a young farmer himself growing up on a row crop farm with cattle and show pigs, Tate Penke believes appreciation goes a long way.
As he harvests corn in south central Nebraska, Jordan Uldrich is finding that after four years of applying less nitrogen, yields are catching up.
Oakland-Craig FFA Chapter members bring hot meals to farmers during harvest. Pictured are Piper Tanksley, left, Grace Wallerstedt, Bill Carlson, Brent Stansbury, Brooklyn Richards and Joycin Lechtenberg.
Nebraska State FFA officers (wearing red shirts) lead Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) to prepare the Oakland-Craig FFA chapter officers for an upcoming year of service. Pictured in the back row are Josette McConnell, left, Megan Macklin, Carson Riemann, Levi Garcia, Avery Christiansen, Brylee Ahrens, Josie Peterson, Gracie Klausen, Hudson Dellevoet, Luke Eisenmann, and Levi Othmer. In the front row are Logan Ehlers, left, Patrick Rayburn, Tate Penke, Zac Dunham, Logan Bell, Joycin Lechtenberg and Eva Archer.