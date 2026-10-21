As he harvests corn in south central Nebraska, Jordan Uldrich is finding that after four years of applying less nitrogen, yields are catching up to the actual production history.
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Jordan Uldrich is a fifth generation on his Fillmore County farm, working with his dad and brother to raise conventional corn, soybeans, milo and rye and a small beef herd. He has adopted regenerative practices, including interseeding cover crops and rotational grazing. Jordan is a board member and has one of the demonstration-education sites for the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition.