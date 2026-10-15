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“Selling pressure in soybeans and comfortable corn supply expectations fueled additional long liquidation, weighing on corn December corn lost 2 ¾ cents to 478, and March futures slipped 3 ¼ cents to 491. The weakness today pushed corn to its lowest close since Aug. 13,” Amanda Brill of Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture in the corn market is defensive with the recent weakness. December futures closed under the 200-day Moving Average for the first time since Aug. 12.”