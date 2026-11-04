John Deere officials today announced the closing of two factories in Iowa.
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John Deere officials today announced the closing of two factories in Iowa.
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A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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