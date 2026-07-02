Beans are higher ahead of the holiday weekend and testing the upper boundary of the recent range, despite what is widely seen as non-threatening U.S. crop weather, according to the Hightower Report.
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Beans are higher ahead of the holiday weekend and testing the upper boundary of the recent range, despite what is widely seen as non-threatening U.S. crop weather, according to the Hightower Report.
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