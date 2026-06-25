“Prices ranged from $.02 lower for deferred MIAX futures to $.05 higher in CGO futures. CGO July-26 was up $.05 ¼ at $5.91, KC July-26 was up $.03 ¼ at $6.20 ½ , while MIAX July-26 was $.03 higher at $5.87 ¼. July-26 KC traded to a 2 ½ month lower before recovering. Inside trade for MIAX July-26 after establishing a new contract low yesterday. Export sales of 18.5 mil. bu. were in line with expectations as US prices have become more competitive. YTD commitments at 202 mil. bu. are down 17% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. By class sales were HRW – 5 mil, HRS and white 4.3 mil. each, SRW – 4 mil., and 1 mil. bu. of durum. Heavy rains across the S. Midwest will continue to slow SRW development and harvest,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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