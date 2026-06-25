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The Hightower Report said, “Early session rallies over the past several days have failed to carry and prices have closed close range. U.S. harvest pressure and sharp strength in the U.S. dollar are the main bearish factors, and the higher dollar is limiting global importers demand as U.S. values are still uncompetitive.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “In Russia, SovEcon has lowered its estimates for the 26/27 wheat crop to 88.9 mmt which is a 1.6% decline from its previous estimate. This is due to a decline in planted wheat area.”