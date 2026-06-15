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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat market continues to trade lower this morning as traders attempt to balance a reduced U.S. supply outlook against still-ample global wheat supplies. Looking at July contracts, Chicago wheat is down 9-1/4 cents at $5.75-1/4, Kansas City wheat is down 9-1/4 cents at $6.25-1/4, and Minneapolis spring wheat is 1-1/4 cents lower at $6.18-1/4.” Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “Winter wheat harvest has been on a slower pace over the last week in the south as combines dodge heavy rains in spot. Last week harvest was 11% complete, so we should be close to or over 20% this afternoon.”