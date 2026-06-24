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“All three wheat classes are higher this morning with July Chicago wheat up 3-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/4, KC wheat up 4-1/4 cents to $6.22-1/2, and Minn wheat up 2-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/2,” Total Farm Marketing said.
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“All three wheat classes are higher this morning with July Chicago wheat up 3-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/4, KC wheat up 4-1/4 cents to $6.22-1/2, and Minn wheat up 2-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/2,” Total Farm Marketing said.
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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat market continues to trade lower this morning as traders attempt to balance a reduced U.…
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