God made a wise decision when He decided females would serve as mothers. Men generally just can’t do mommy things as well as mommies.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
God made a wise decision when He decided females would serve as mothers. Men generally just can’t do mommy things as well as mommies.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Editor’s note: This column was originally published July 19, 2000.
What the world needs now is love, sweet love…” Jackie DeShannon’s 1965 hit record spoke a truth. The world always needs more love.
I have a quarterly project with Rudi, my 3-year-old, wonderful German Shepherd. We take a bag while walking so we can collect garbage.
At the outset, let me use a common term in today’s vernacular to describe the experience: Amazing! Absolutely amazing! All you want to know an…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.