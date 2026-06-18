Feeling blessed and deeply rooted in labor. It’s true everyone needs to work to provide the daily necessities of life, and that’s not always fun. Yet, meaningful work extends far beyond a paycheck and becomes an expression of stewardship, service, family, faith and community.
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The Rusty and Dixi Wellman family is deeply rooted in Nebraska, raising Wagyu cattle, Vizsla hunting dogs and chickens. They also co-run a nonprofit that puts local beef on thousands of school kids’ lunch plates, and love sharing their faith and passion for small towns, agriculture, rural living, small business owners, and servant leadership.