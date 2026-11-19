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“The wheat complex posted a rally across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were 6 to 9 cents higher across the front months at the close. KC HRW futures were 12 3/4 to 17 3/4 cents higher on the session. MPLS spring wheat were up 9 to 12 1/4 cents across the board,” noted Austin Schroeder with Barchart. “Corn futures posted gains of 1 ½ to 4 ½ cents across most contracts on Thursday, holding onto early gains into the close. The national average cash corn price was up 4 1/4 cents at $4.07 1/4.”