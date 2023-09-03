RANTOUL, Ill. — The smell of the smoke expelled from the chugging steam engines, the giant American flag waving above acres of antique green, orange, red and yellow tractors, and the excitement of people watching machines in action is something you only experience once every two years here.

Those sights, sounds, and smells of the Half Century of Progress Show on the runways and surrounding acreage of the Rantoul Airport are part of the extravaganza that brings thousands to central Illinois around the Farm Progress Show.

Joe Repking of Effingham, Illinois, backed a shiny Allis- Chalmers off a trailer to park it among a sea of orange.

“My grandpa always came to the show,” he says, and the love of orange tractors runs in the family. “Between my dad and brothers and cousins, we have about 30 tractors.”

The Harris family has been at the Half Century of Progress Show regularly since it started 20 years ago. The first one was near Henning in Vermilion County to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show before the permanent Illinois site was established in Decatur.

Shoveling the coal into a 1922, 19-horsepower steam engine is Stan Harris. He keeps an eye on the rest of the team throwing shocks into a threshing machine. This is a hobby for the family that has an electrical business and builds elevators, Harris says.

At this show, held Aug. 24-27 this year, there are many references to family, including Grandpa’s Pedals. It’s a large trailer of colorful pedal tractors. A sign nearby says "Pedal tractors are like potato chips, you can’t have just one.”

Crossing over to the field demonstrations is Jeff Steele of Quincy, Illinois. Steele has been attending the show in Rantoul for 10 years.

“It gets bigger and bigger every time,” he says.

He doesn’t show his tractors but takes up every opportunity he can to see others.

If you want to know what a “Corn Picker Reunion” is, go to a tent that has a sign outside and ask Bob Johnson. It started in 2008 when he drove a John Deere corn picker for a video with farm broadcaster Max Armstrong. People know him as an IH and Farmall man, but his dad had a John Deere picker. He was too young to run it, so when Armstrong participated in the corn picking, they dubbed it the Corn Picker’s Reunion.

Armstrong also wrote the forwards for books Bob and his wife Phyllis have written. Their hefty book about corn pickers weighs in at 804 pages in two paperbacks.

“Our book about corn cribs only has 330 pages,” he says.

“I have the oldest machines at some tractor shows we go to,” says Phyllis Johnson. “Not here though. There are steam engines. They are older.”

The machine she is working on today is a 1923 sewing machine, and she operates it from a former farm trailer they renovated to resemble a 1930s parlor. She also owns an 1887 antique sewing machine.

The sign on her trailer tells the story: “Traveling Seamstress Show: Have Treadle, will travel.” For her, like many others, the miles traveled are worth it to see the antique machines and meet the interesting people with them.