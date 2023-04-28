At dairy conferences these days, conversations often include beef.

The 2023 Dairy Calf and Heifer Association annual conference and trade show April 11-13 was no exception.

“We’re talking real money,” said Ben Volez, a reproductive physiology researcher at Kansas State University.

He looks at how to tie together genetics, feed efficiency and management practices to make beef-dairy crosses more productive and profitable.

Tom Earleywine, director of nutritional services at Land O’ Lakes, said beef-cross calves (dairy dams bred to beef sires) are an increasingly important part of the dairy and beef industries.

Giving young dairy calves a good start and not weaning too early will improve profitability, Earleywine told those attending the DCHA conference online and in person at Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The dairy model of feeding calves has traditionally been on a lower plane than beef. Dairy calves are fed twice a day compared to four or five times for beef calves.

Beef calves are given 27% protein in milk replacement while dairy cows are 22%. Likewise, dairy milk replacement is 30% fat compared to 32% for beef cattle, he said. Beef calves out-eat dairy calves in dry matter as well.

Earleywine recommends more frequent feeding with higher protein and fat for the crosses to improve their performance.

The other big difference is in weaning time. Dairy calves are weaned much earlier.

“It doesn’t fit,” he said, adding calves cannot become a fully developed ruminant so quickly.

Dairy calves also have almost double the rate of mortality from birth to weaning at 6.4%. Beef calves are at 3.5%, he said.

“Profit potential is there if you are feeding calves better,” Earleywine said.

He said there is a fear that feeding higher protein to dairy calves will make their frame bigger, but research shows that doesn’t happen with the crosses. He advises bumping up the protein in milk replacers to 27%.

“In cross breeds, higher protein does not create frame growth. Protein grows muscle,” he said.

Another goal is to get more consistency in the steers. Better diets produce more ribeye area as early as 56 and 84 days of age and lower the cost per pound of gain. Different diet could also improve muscling relative to frame growth, he said.

“You can’t catch up if you start poorly nutritionally,” he said. He is not a believer in “compensatory gain.”

Volez with Kansas State University said part of the equation is good genetics for feed conversion. He touts the benefits of selection for better feed conversion using a trait known as residual feed intake (RFI). The individual animal’s feed-in and performance are measured, and an estimated expected feed intake is determined. The residual feed intake is the actual minus the expected. The higher the RFI, the better, he said.

Residual feed intake is independent of performance and body size and is heritable, he said.

Animals with high feed-conversion rates spend less time on feed and get to the packer quicker.

Volez said the data for these purposes is difficult to compile, but the benefit is clear. This information provides opportunities to make tremendous gains in feed efficiency, he said.