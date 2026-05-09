Staffers spent time out in the field capturing photos of cattle during National Beef Month in May. Below are some of the pictures they snapped.
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Staffers spent time out in the field capturing photos of cattle during National Beef Month in May. Below are some of the pictures they snapped.
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