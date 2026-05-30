Darell Stitzel is a third-generation hog farmer in Carroll County, Illinois. Both of his grandfathers were farmers for life.
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Darell Stitzel is a third-generation hog farmer in Carroll County, Illinois. Both of his grandfathers were farmers for life.
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