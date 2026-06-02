Editor’s note: The following was written by Krista Ehlert, associate professor and South Dakota State University Extension range specialist, for the university’s website May 18.
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Editor’s note: The following was written by Krista Ehlert, associate professor and South Dakota State University Extension range specialist, for the university’s website May 18.
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A series of recent storms rumbled through the Heartland causing damage through chunks of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Editor’s note: Kim Ricardo, South Dakota State University Extension forage field specialist, wrote this article for the university’s website May 6.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The cost of hiring fieldwork in Missouri has risen an average of 9% since 2023, according to an update to University of Missou…
LEETON, Mo. — In west-central Missouri, planting got off to a quick start with warm, mostly dry weather in March.
A warm and wet spring in many parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri has had an impact on pastures.
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