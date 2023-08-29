People are also reading…
Hot temps were the norm for the week — nothing like breaking a sweat at 6 a.m. Temperature heat indexes definitely on the high side, which showed especially on the corn side as well as some early 2.8 beans. Luckily the rains we had a week prior were helpful to keep prospects alive. Showers around and south of Jacksonville gave some relief for those in that area. A cooler relief came into the weekend and made for a nice sit under our favorite shade tree on newly repainted metal lawn chairs that belonged to my grandparents many years ago. Memories…