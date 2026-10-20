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We’re on the home stretch — the week ahead is shaping up to be a good window to cover some of the remaining double-crop soybean acres out there. We did get anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches, depending on where you hang your hat, at the tail end of last week. This should help boost the single-digit moisture readings that were creeping in at the end of each day. Look for quite a bit of tillage to happen in the week ahead. Lastly, the wheat is off to a great start. Most of it was up before the rain last week, but now it has evened out nicely. Stay safe!