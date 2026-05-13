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Spotty showers slowed things down mid‑week, but field activity picked up again and the area finished strong toward the end of the week. Emerged corn is moving slowly, though the warmer temperatures heading into the weekend gave it a much‑needed push. Soybeans are starting to show as well, even if they’re tough to pick out early with residue still covering the rows. The forecast looks excellent for the coming week, with warm, stable weather that should help both crops advance.