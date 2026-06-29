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Conditions were favorable for good crop growth as we dried soils out a bit this past week. With rain in the forecast, we continue to let hay stand for a drier time. Early-planted soybeans were blooming by the summer solstice, which is a good sign for yield potential. Our hand-sampled wheat tested 19.9%, so we’re hoping with the hot temps predicted for next week that it will cut and we will get double-crop beans sowed. Many of the crops that received the extreme hail damage a week ago are being declared a total loss. Replanting may occur if the weather cooperates.