RUGBY, N.D. – FFA is truly a family affair for the four Duchscher siblings – Katelyn, Andrew, Jaclyn and Austin – who are part of the successful Rugby FFA chapter, led by FFA advisors and ag educators Kristi Tonnessen and Isaac Ripplinger.

The Duchscher siblings have the rare distinction of winning four different FFA state championships as part of their Rugby teams during the 2022-23 year. The winning events included Ag Communications (Katelyn), Meats Evaluation (Andrew), Dairy Cattle Evaluation (Jaclyn), and Conduct of Chapter Meetings (Austin).

Their parents, Jeff and Cassie Duchscher, are FFA supporters who farm and ranch near Rugby, and they are very proud of their four FFA kids.

“It has been an awesome experience for our family,” Jeff said. “In 2022, the Rugby chapter had a very successful year with four different teams that found themselves winning state contests. Our children were fortunate enough to be a part of that success with each of our four children being members on each of those teams. That provided them the opportunity to compete at nationals with their peers.”

2023 State FFA Convention

All four Duchscher siblings will be going to the 2023 State FFA Convention in June. Katelyn, the oldest, is not competing because she is the North Dakota FFA State Secretary, and as such, she will be facilitating and running sessions at the convention.

“I was elected to State Secretary last June at the last convention. I’ve been working with FFA ever since, traveling around the country and around the state for banquets, chapter visits, and industry meetings. I have been doing a lot of things for FFA and we have been doing State Convention prep since March,” Katelyn said.

Andrew added that the State Convention “is definitely a fun week where you get to meet a lot of people, do a lot of things, and have a lot of fun.”

At the convention this year, Andrew plans to compete in the Ag Mechanics and Meats Evaluation (as an individual), and Austin will compete on the Meats Evaluation team.

Jaclyn will compete in Nursery and Landscape, Floriculture, and Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management.

“My score cannot count toward the team because I already competed at nationals,” Jaclyn said.

Supporting one another

Katelyn attends North Dakota State University (NDSU), and Andrew recently graduated from Rugby High School and plans to join her at NDSU this fall. He will be working toward a degree in Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering. Jaclyn will be a junior and Austin a freshman at Rugby High School this fall.

As siblings, Katelyn said they grew up together and were close in age, supporting each other in FFA. When home on the farm and ranch, they all pitch in to help their parents run the operation.

“We live on a farm and ranch, and we have cattle and also raise wheat, corn, and soybeans,” Katelyn said.

Jaclyn pointed out that with her brothers and sister in FFA, “It’s definitely a lot of keeping each other accountable.”

She added that it was not surprising that the siblings ended up in FFA.

“My dad kind of wanted us to join it. When my sister first started it, she kind of pushed my brother to do it, and then we all just started doing it,” Jaclyn said.

Andrew enjoys helping his parents calve, working cattle, and raising crops on the family operation.

“I’ve been helping my dad plant and we are close to being finished planting,” Andrew said during last week in May. “I ran the field cultivator a little bit this year, as well as just helping him outside of the field – like moving equipment and moving grain around, and just helping the operation go as smoothly as it can.”

Austin said he helps his parents, as well, but hasn’t been able to do much lately.

“I helped around the farm, but I have not been able to recently because I broke my leg a couple months ago playing basketball. I wasn’t able help much with calving this year, but I’m starting to get back into the groove of things,” he said.

A true family affair

Jeff and Cassie Duchscher have always allowed their kids to make their own decisions on what to participate in. While they encouraged their kids to become involved in FFA, they say the kids “all naturally embraced it.”

“Katelyn, our oldest, didn’t hesitate to get involved and hasn’t slowed down since. I have to be honest – I was very surprised by how active she got. From the beginning, she had the mindset to participate in as many contests as she could,” Jeff said.

Andrew, the second oldest, was quick to follow.

“Andrew always approached (FFA contests) slightly different than Katelyn with a ‘less is more’ strategy. While he didn’t compete in as many events, he maximized the commitment to whatever (contest) he was involved in,” Jeff explained.

When COVID struck and FFA events naturally slowed down, a lot of FFA chapter meetings nationwide were held over Zoom.

“But the next year, Jaclyn was old enough to join FFA. At that point, it already was a pretty neat experience to have three of our children all interested in the program and actively participating together,” Jeff said. “For Austin, I don’t think joining FFA was ever in doubt. After watching his three older siblings, he was just waiting his turn to join what has become a family affair.”

Preparing for CDEs

The siblings talked about preparing for the contests and Career Development Events (CDE) they compete in individually and with their teams.

Katelyn prepared for the Ag Communications team last year.

“The Ag Communications contest had an individual part and a team part. This is a contest where you deal with relevant issues in the ag industry and you learn and compete in how to promote those industries to consumers through writing, video editing, and website design,” Katelyn said.

At nationals, the team won first place with their media plan. Katelyn said the team created a media plan about a community garden.

“We had social media tactics, newspaper articles, radio ads and merchandise that we would buy. The whole team presented the media plan to a panel of judges,” she said.

Andrew took first individually in the Meats Evaluation contest at the 2022 National FFA Convention.

“The biggest portion of the contest is looking at different cuts of meat from beef, pork, and lamb. Then, we identify the cuts and say what part of the animal it’s from and how it is cooked,” Andrew explained.

Another part of that contest is ground beef formulation.

“It is a real-life situation in which you need to formulate the best sample of ground beef you can for a given event. We also grade and judge various placing classes like beef and pork carcasses or things like T-bone steaks or pork loins,” he said.

The Rugby Meats Evaluation team prepared by practicing ground beef formulation problems, going to grocery stores and looking at different meat cuts, and watching slideshows.

Jaclyn received gold at nationals as part of the Dairy Cattle Evaluation team. She said they needed to judge different classes of dairy cows and heifers.

“You basically rank them one through four because each class will have four cows in them. You say which one is the best and which one is the worst. In two of those classes, you give a set of reasons to a judge about why you place those cows that way,” Jaclyn said.

The team was also asked about the herd record, which is basically a data sheet, according to Jaclyn.

“The questions they will ask you about are questions relating to the herd, such as: ‘Which first lactation group had the highest milk yield?’” she said.

There was a general knowledge test about the dairy industry, as well.

No one on the Dairy Cattle Evaluation team lived on a dairy farm, including Jaclyn. While Jaclyn does live on a beef cattle ranch, she pointed out there are a lot of differences in the two industries.

“Certain parts about our ranch helped me, but it was quite a change because the dairy industry is a lot different than the beef industry. There were quite a few things that I had to learn about dairy to do well in my contest and my team members did, as well,” she said. “It took a lot of work from us because we’re all really young.”

Jaclyn said they prepared by going down to the Kleingartner Dairy Farm. The farm has all seven breeds of dairy cows, and that was important to know for the FFA contest.

“We went there and judged some cows, and they gave us a lot of good pointers to help us prepare for state. When we prepared for nationals, we went down there again and we judged some of their seven different breeds of dairy cows,” she said.

Austin will compete on the Conduct of Chapter meetings team at nationals in 2023. He won the January CDE event with his team in 2023.

According to Kristi Tonnessen, their advisor, Conduct of Chapter meetings are like parliamentary procedure for younger FFA members.

“That is a competition in which you have a group of people and they come together for a real-life business meeting. They see a problem, and then they have to debate about that problem,” Austin said.

Success through FFA

The siblings give a lot of credit to their fellow FFA team members and peers, along with the excellent Rugby FFA chapter and their advisors.

“I think it definitely has a lot to do with the group of kids that we were with too, because I know that Rugby has some really good kids going through the program right now,” Katelyn said.

“It really comes down to the full team putting in the work and putting in the hours, too, so I think that all four of us were blessed with some pretty good kids on our teams that wanted it just as badly as we did,” she added.

Jaclyn also praised the quality ag program at Rugby High School.

“We have a lot of study materials and a good background, which definitely has helped our results, as well as the good teams we have been on,” Jaclyn said.

The siblings, along with the rest of the FFA chapter, spend many hours outside of school practicing for their FFA contests and doing community service, as well.

“We have a lot of 7 a.m. practices and are studying late at night at home. Yeah, we put in some hours,” Katelyn said.

Andrew added, “We just got back from Beulah an hour ago, where we and numerous other chapters were in a workshop getting ready for the State Convention this upcoming week,” Andrew said. “We have been putting in work outside of school, and obviously there’s the individual study aspect of it, which is important, so all that plays a big role in success,” he said.

Advisor and community support

Austin said his advisor Isaac Ripplinger was very encouraging about practices for FFA contests.

“I’m in his class, so every single day when I didn’t have any homework, he would push me to work on Meats Evaluation, study a little bit,” Austin said. “Our other advisor (Tonnessen) would push us to practice. We’d have early morning practices, practices during school, after school, just whenever we can that really helped us.”

Katelyn said support from their advisors has led to a lot of the chapter’s success in FFA.

“That’s one of the reasons why all of our teams were so successful at state this past year. I think part of that reason is because they want us to focus on our weaknesses in each contest, and they really just want us to practice those ones the hardest and hit the main parts of each event,” she said.

Andrew echoed the impact their advisors have had on the teams’ successes.

“Our advisors have done a really good job of taking time out of their days, which they definitely don’t have to do, but they do it because they want to see us succeed, and it has really helped,” Andrew said. “And we’ve had really good practices, which has led to a lot of success in competitions, and it’s a lot of credit to them for sure.”

Tonnessen worked with the Rugby Ag Communications and Dairy Cattle Evaluation teams for the national convention last year. Kasey Okke, former Rugby FFA advisor, worked with Meats Evaluation team. Ripplinger joined the Rugby High School this past school year and helped coach the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team, along with Tonnesson.

“We have a huge alumni class that comes in and helps out with areas that maybe my co-teacher and I aren’t as confident in or they’re really experts in their field,” Tonnesson said. “It helps that we have a supportive community, too, and our administration is probably the best in the state. They are always encouraging our kids to do things outside of the classroom.”

Tonnesson said the success of the Rugby FFA Chapter is a testament to the parents they have in our community, too.

“They support their kids in all activities and it is just a great community,” she said.

Jeff Duchscher said this year’s State FFA Convention will be bittersweet for him. It will be the last time all four of his kids will be together in FFA as Katelyn is already at NDSU.

“It will be the last time all four of them will get to participate in their blue jackets together, but I was just glad they were fortunate enough to be able to make that happen at all,” Jeff said. “Cassie and I are so grateful for the Rugby FFA and the advisors for pushing our kids and being an important part of making this past year happen. Rugby is fortunate to have such a great chapter with a long history of success and we are happy that we have Ms. Tonnessen and Mr. Ripplinger to carry on that proud tradition.”