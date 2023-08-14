With a million more corn acres expected in North Dakota in 2023 compared to last year, farmers may be running out of bin space and looking for alternative ways to store their corn or other grains.

One option for storing grain is to use a grain bag, and several companies offer a grain bag storage system.

“Grain bags are certainly an option for storing grain, and you can store any type of grain in a grain bag,” said Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension ag engineer and grain storage expert. “They do a nice job of giving us an environment that will keep rain and snow and things from getting into the grain. From that perspective, grain bags are a wonderful option, particularly when we don’t have grain bins.”

However, not just any bag can store grain successfully. Poly (polyethylene) bags and silage bags are typically not strong enough to handle grain as it tries to stretch the bag.

“Grain bags are specifically designed for grain storage. They have a little more integrity as far as materials than traditional poly bags,” Hellevang said.

He explained that when grain first began being stored in bags, some tried using silage bags.

“Guys were trying to take silage bags and utilize them for grain storage and while it works, grain bags were specifically designed to handle the forces of grain, which is going to be greater than what you could have with a silage or poly bag,” he said. “The amount of force that grain exerts as it pushes against the wall of the bag trying to stretch is known as ‘equivalent fluid density.’”

With corn and wheat, the equivalent fluid density needs to be in the low 20s as far as pounds per cubic foot, while silage would be “about half of that” in order not to stretch the bag.

“Grain bags are designed for the forces associated with grain storage,” Hellevang said. “If you go back in history, when we were utilizing silos for silage, guys would try using silos for grain storage. We could only fill them a little over half-full, otherwise we would exceed the strength of the silo and there would be a structural failure.”

When grain is stored in a bin, farmers are able to move air through it and remove the moisture if needed or change the temperature to manage the grain and keep it from spoiling.

“We lose that ability in a grain bag,” he said.

In the early days of grain bag storage, producers thought they could put grain that was a higher moisture content into the bag.

“They thought because it was a sealed environment, carbon dioxide would be produced, oxygen would be consumed, and there would be no spoilage,” he said.

However, through the years, research and experience demonstrated that the grain going into the bag needed to be dry.

“We’ve had quite a bit of experience now, and so we can rely not only on some of the research, but some of the practical experience. I tell people, ‘Think of how long you’re going to put the grain in there and that will tell us what moisture content it can handle,’” he said.

Corn that will be bagged after harvest into a grain bag to last over the winter needs to be at a moisture content of 15-17 percent, he said.

“If corn is in the 25-35 percent moisture range, that corn will go through the ensilage making process. We are going to have heating and spoilage unless we’re at winter temperatures. If we can consistently stay below 30 degrees, then we may get by at those higher moisture contents, but essentially the corn or grain needs to be dry going into the bag if we're going to be safely using a bag,” Hellevang said.

If corn will be bagged short-term, it doesn’t need to be as dry, but it can’t be overly wet.

Several years ago, according to Hellevang, there was an extremely wet corn harvest where some guys were putting corn in grain bags at 25-30 percent moisture.

“They were successful because harvest was very late and the temperatures were freezing by then. They were doing it, but still, we ended up with a lot of reports that when they opened the bags, it smelled like silage,” he said. “I didn’t hear of a lot of grain getting rejected. But we really need to think of storage moisture content in the bags in the same way as what we have in the bin.”

If there is any potential of the grain being in the bag until spring or summer when warmer temperatures come into play, corn will need to be at 13 percent moisture when bagged.

“It is temperature-related. Anytime we are storing it in warmer temperatures, which is typically spring and summer, we need the grain to be drier going into the bag,” Hellevang said. “There is absolutely no way that we can move air through that bag of grain to change the moisture content or do anything.”

The grain temperature will follow the average outdoor temperature.

“If harvesting in November, when temperatures are nearly freezing, we’re going in with grain that is near that temperature,” he said.

Through winter, there will be some natural cooling that will take place. As March arrives, “We are going to see temperatures start increasing just like they do outside. As we get to May, our average temperatures are in the 50s and that’s going to be warm enough that if we put wet grain in there, it will start deteriorating,” Hellevang said.

Storage in grain bags should not be long-term unless you place dry grain in the bag.

“If you put in 13 percent moisture corn, we can store it through the summer, but if you put in 15 percent moisture corn, then we can’t store it through the summer,” he said.

All kinds of grain can be stored in grain bags, as long as farmers watch the moisture content of the grain.

“We market soybeans at 13 percent moisture. We can store them at 13 percent moisture over the winter, but if we are going into summer storage, soybeans need to be down between 11-12 percent,” he said. “That is going to be true with sunflowers and wheat, as well.”

Hellevang strongly recommends placing grain bags north to south.

“The bags should be run north to south so that you get the even sun distribution – morning sun in the east and afternoon sun in the west, and that then creates the more uniform temperature profile. Running the bags east to west results in temperature differences, and then we end up with that moisture on the north side due to moisture diffusion,” he said.

Grain bag management is important because the bag can be easily punctured, especially by wildlife.

“Grain bags should be monitored as holes can get in the bag and they need to be covered. In my presentation, I have a visual that shows that a bag can have snow accumulated around them and on top of them. Wildlife, such as deer, can walk over the top and put holes in them. Or other animals come along, and once they pick up that scent of grain, they see it as a buffet table,” Hellevang said.

A part of managing grain in the bag is observing for spoilage, which requires taking the temperature of the grain.

“Some guys check the temperature with a probe to manage the grain at several points along the bag, and then they make sure they seal up the puncture,” he said. Tape can be purchased at the same place as the grain bag.

Hellevang encourages grain bag owners to take several samples of the grain to check the moisture and the temperature of the grain at the time the bag is filled. After that, it should be checked periodically.

“I really encourage people to do a double-check on moisture content because if we think it is 14 percent and it actually turns out to be 16 percent, then our management needs to be different,” Hellevang concluded.