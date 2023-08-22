Cooler weather and continued rain showers, including some heavy rains, have stalled crop development in many regions of the state. In the Regan area, wheat crops are waiting to be harvested, but rains every couple of days in August have pushed back combining.

At the same time, drought from lack of rain was beginning to affect crops in eastern North Dakota – at least until the region received some rain from Aug. 12-14.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is showing dry conditions in the northeastern region, while the entire northern region of the state is dry.

The Langdon Research Extension Center (LREC) recorded the third driest July on record, but Randy Mehlhoff, director of NDSU LREC, said their crops are not doing too badly.

“It has been really dry up here. We have had only three good rainfalls since the season began, with 0.40 inches a couple of days ago. However, the crops don’t look too bad since we planted into good moisture. We received 13 inches of snow from the second April blizzard and that has helped our crops,” Mehlhoff said on Aug. 15. The research center finished cutting its winter wheat recently and Mehlhoff thinks the yields will be good.

In the northwestern and central regions of the state, the massive wind and hail storms that impacted the state on Aug. 1 affected many producers in those regions. Large hail up to the size of golf balls was reported with many of the storms.

Winds of up to 80 miles per hour swept through the regions laying crops over in the fields, uprooting trees, and flipping irrigation pivots over.

The hail and wind damaged crops from near the Missouri River east of Williston through western McLean and northern Mercer counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mercer County Extension office reported the damage to crops was “significant.” Crop adjusters have been out assessing the crops.

In eastern North Dakota, rains at the end of June helped the developing crop, but July was mostly dry, where areas received 1-2 inches of rain, which was not enough for the crops throughout most of eastern North Dakota.

“We have kernels that will produce, it just depends on how heavy they are. We have irrigation that is a huge expense, but we have to manage the pivots a lot, more than a normal field,” said Justin Quandt, who farms near Oakes and has 40 percent irrigation.

Ryan Pederson, who farms near Rolette, said the yields on his soybeans were dropping.

“We are losing bushels every day now. Eventually, the plant will give up. The beans are trying to hold on, but they are showing stress early in the day,” Pederson said.

In LaMoure County in southeastern region, Julianne Racine, NDSU Extension agent, said recent rains have “really helped revive crops and pastures.” The rainstorm on Aug. 1 that brought heavy moisture to many regions of the state did not bring much for rain to LaMoure County. Crops were stressed up until Aug. 12, when fields finally received some much-needed moisture

“The rain we had on Aug. 12 and the nice rain on Aug. 14 was very welcomed. We have been needing rain. Our corn looks very nice and is in the dough stage. The soybeans were a little short, but they’re looking good,” Racine said. “With the recent rain, we have some standing water. Now we need some sunshine and heat and it will dry up really fast.”

Some of the pastures were overgrazed due to a lack of moisture, but the recent rains will rehabilitate the grass, she said.

Across the state, soybeans are 49 percent in good-to-excellent condition, while corn is 63 percent and spring wheat is 42 percent. Soybeans are finishing making pods, durum is 4 percent harvested, and corn is 35 percent in the dough stage. Sunflower blooming is 83 percent.