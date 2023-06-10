Sunflower growers in the Upper Midwest and High Plains states made great planting progress in late May as warm, dry weather provided good conditions. Meanwhile, nearby prices were mixed the last week in May, down 75 cents to unchanged from the previous week.

According to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the June 5 NSA newsletter, new crop prices were down 60 cents to unchanged, trading in a range of $20.85-$22.55 cash with Act of God (AOG) clause at $20.85-$22.90 at the crush plants.

Sandbakken pointed out that sunflower planting was continuing at a pace that was ahead of last year and equal to or ahead of the five-year averages in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Colorado. Kansas, on the other hand, is slightly behind last year at this same time and the five-year average planting pace.

“In the past week, producers made excellent progress and planted an additional 312,200 acres pushing 2023 planted acres to about 393,600 acres,” he said. “This represents 30 percent of this year’s projected planted acres and is slightly ahead of the five-year average of 25 percent. Last year at this same time, only 19 percent of total projected acres were planted.”

He expected sunflower planting pick up speed in the next couple weeks as growers across the U.S. finish planting activities, providing Mother Nature cooperates.

Looking at local prices, as of June 5, NuSun cash prices were listed at $18.95 per hundredweight at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in June, and $19.25 for delivery in July. At Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., the delivery price for both June and July was $18.80.

ADM in Enderlin also posted a 2023 new crop cash contract of $21.35 for NuSun sunflower and $20.85 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At Cargill in West Fargo, the 2023 NuSun new crop contract was listed at $20.85 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Enderlin were posted at $19.45 for delivery in June and $19.75 for delivery in July. West Fargo posted a delivery price of $19.30 for both June and July.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower in 2023, Enderlin’s contracts were listed at $22.55 cash and $22.05 with an AOG. West Fargo offered a new crop cash contract of $22.35, and $21.85 for a contract with an AOG. Also, ADM in Pingree, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $21.55, and Hebron, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $20.95.

Something else to consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflowers.

“Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent – this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight,” he said. “The AOG $20.85 contract increases to $22.95, and the cash $22.55 contract moves up to $24.80.”