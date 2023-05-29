In some regard, the soybean market has seen a similar scenario that is playing out in the corn market between old and new crop.

“We’ve seen a pretty good retreat in the soybean market. Old crop is still holding a pretty good sized premium over … just like we’re seeing in corn, where July is holding a big premium over the August contract. Right now, we’ve got about a 65-cent spread between the two inverted markets,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“We’re still a little worried about old crop supplies, and stocks are still fairly tight. What surprised us is that USDA did increase imports in the last report, so that kind of increased our stocks and made it a little less concerning on the old crop soybeans,” he added.

Martinson said there continues to be enough demand where the U.S. is going to make USDA’s projections and pace.

“But we’re also seeing a record planting pace for soybeans and that’s kind of taken some of the premium out of the soybean market,” he said.

With conditions being kind of cold, that led to a tough start to the planting season for corn, and a lot of producers have switched over and planted soybeans first. With improved weather conditions in mid-May, producers were making pretty rapid planting progress on the soybean side. Normally, that relates to a little bit higher yields, and USDA is projecting record yields for soybeans this year. If it’s not a record estimate, it’s one of the top production estimates, according to Martinson.

“That’s kind of a little daunting when you look at an ending stocks estimate that’s coming in at over 300 million bushels,” he said. “Demand still looks like it's going to be fairly robust, but not as robust as what we saw this year because we’re looking at China pulling back on a little bit of their import needs, so we’ll see if that falls through.

“But right now, with the rapid planting progress and the expectation of a big crop and the idea that the Northern Plains are having some planting problems with getting the wheat and the corn in the ground, and that we might be switching over and putting in more soybeans, that’s kind of kept that market a little bit on the defense,” he said.

“It wasn’t good when the new crop soybeans broke below $12. That kind of took a little bit of wind out of the sales for a lot of producers, too,” he continued. “So we’re kind of sitting down at low enough levels where I wouldn’t encourage making sales. I would think that we’d see some more of a recovery in this market to get some premium built back in again. So, just like in corn, I’d say patience is a big thing.”

In other news, Argentina’s soybean crop production estimates continue to be reduced. A recent estimate from a South American firm had lowered the production by 1.5 million metric tons.

“Right now, we’re looking at Argentina’s crop continuing to decrease, and when you look at the combined total between Brazil and Argentina, we’re only sitting with a production estimate for 2022 of about 2-4 million metric tons above the previous year,” he said. “So we didn’t see the huge increase in South American soybean production as what everybody was anticipating. But Brazil did have a record crop and that crop continues to get a little bigger.”

And, like the scenario playing out in corn, Brazil doesn’t have the infrastructure for storage and all their soybeans are hitting the ports.

“They need to get them shipped, so they’re kind of the game in town right now,” he said. “So a lot of the shipments or exports are going to be sourced out of Brazil here probably for the next month. Then I would expect we’d start to see some demand start to turn back toward the U.S. on the soybean side.”

As far as new crop, Martinson said there’s not much to do there except wait for a little bit of a recovery in that market. He said that’s one market that’s also had all of its premium removed and should see some premium come back.

“Because of the slower demand, our basis has gone to a dollar under, so we’re sitting at a wide basis at this point. Our cash prices are running low, when you look at it as compared to what we were seeing when our basis levels were a lot better,” he said. “New crop basis improves a little bit. It’s actually less than what it is now as they look to meet supply again. But basis levels are back out to some of the widest they’ve been in a long time.”

Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 23, the June delivery price was $13.01 per bushel and basis was +40 cents over. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $11.89 and basis was -8 cents under.