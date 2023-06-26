The canola market has risen quite strongly in recent weeks due to weather concerns in the Midwest and in western Canada, despite a disappointing EPA biofuels announcement on June 21. The November ICE canola futures contract gained $73 per metric ton (MT) in the last two weeks, rising to its highest close in three months. The weather concerns recently caused funds to exit their short position in canola and other oilseed markets. Soybean oil futures dropped a whopping 400 basis points on June 21 due to the EPA announcement, which muted canola gains on the day.
On June 21, EPA said it will require the use of 2.82 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel this year, an increase of only 2.2 percent from last year, but no increase from the level proposed in December. For 2024 and 2025, mandated levels rise to 3.04 and 3.35 billion gallons respectively, an increase of only 150-400 million gallons from the proposed levels in December. While the mandates only increase to 3.35 billion gallons, the industry expects renewable diesel capacity to easily exceed 5 billion gallons by 2025. The biomass-based requirements are well below annual 500-million-gallon increases sought by the Northern Canola Growers Association, the U.S. Canola Association, and Clean Fuels Alliance, who warned the EPA that recent surges in U.S. production warrant much higher targets and that multi-billion-dollar investments in renewable diesel capacity were at stake. It was noted that the food versus fuel debate was the main reason for the EPA announcing disappointing levels.
Canola exports from Canada in the latest week were the lowest of the year, at 38,800 MT. This brings the year-to-date exports to 7.36 million metric tons (MMT), which is now below the level needed to reach forecasts for the first time this crop marketing year. Canola crush levels were 163,000 MT in week 45, for a cumulative crush of 8.8 MMT. Crush levels are on pace to reach the estimate of 9.5 MMT for the year. The canola industry will be watching closely the latest monthly figures for canola oil use in biofuels to be released on June 27. So far this year, canola oil use for biofuels is at record levels in the U.S.
The July ICE canola futures finished the session on June 21 at $745 per MT, down slightly on the day but up $75 per MT in the last two weeks. November canola closed at $720 per MT, up $73 per MT in the last two weeks.
Local cash prices have strengthened considerably as of June 21 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $25.70 to $27.40 for June and July deliveries, up nearly $2.50 per hundredweight recently. New crop canola prices ranged from $24.32 to $25.04, up by $3.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
As of June 18, 91 percent of the canola in North Dakota has emerged, well ahead of 64 percent last year. Sixty-two percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent. The canola crop was not advanced enough last year at this time for crop condition ratings to be issued, but this compares to 71 percent good-to-excellent in 2020 and 19 percent in 2021. For Montana, only 74 percent of the canola has emerged while 4 percent is blooming. Sixty-seven percent of the canola is rated good-to-excellent, compared to 35 percent last year.