The canola crop in Canada has been confirmed to be significantly less than earlier estimates this spring. StatsCan recently estimated the canola crop size to be 17.57 million metric tons (MMT), down over six percent from last year’s production level. This estimate was in the mid-range of industry guesses for canola production. Another estimate of the crop size will be released in mid-September and this estimate has come in lower than the initial August estimate in each of the last three years, so history shows the crop will likely get smaller yet. Agriculture & Agrifood Canada earlier this month estimated canola production at 18.8 MMT. It also revised canola stocks higher by a significant amount, 1.1 MMT, due to underestimating canola production in the prior year. These estimates will likely be adjusted in September.
The smaller crop will result in continued tight ending stocks of canola for the 2023-24 marketing year, with estimates lower than the five-year average. Final canola crush in Canada was nearly 10 MMT this year, up more than 1.4 MMT from last year. Estimates for next year range from 10 MMT to 10.5 MMT, while canola exports are projected to drop below 8 MMT due to the smaller supply. By 2025, canola crush estimates could reach 15 MMT, a 50 percent increase.
U.S. canola production estimates will be first reported in early October when the USDA issues its crop report.
The Energy Information Administration released canola oil usage figures of 296 million pounds for the month of May. As of the end of May, 1.285 billion pounds of canola oil have been used in the biofuels industry. Usage figures are tracking in line for a possible 3 billion pounds of canola oil for biofuel in 2023, higher than all the current government estimates.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on Aug. 30 at $809 per metric ton (MT), down $2.60 on the day, but up $19 per MT in the last two weeks. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $814 per MT, down slightly on the day but also up $19 per MT in the last two weeks. The canola market seems to have completely ignored the lower production estimate in Canada.
Local cash prices were lower on Aug. 30 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $26.12 to $27.45 for August through September deliveries, up nearly $.80 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. November canola prices ranged from $26.60 to $27.80, up $.60 per hundredweight.
As of Aug. 28, 89 percent of the canola in North Dakota was coloring, near 91 percent last year. Canola crop conditions deteriorated again in the last two weeks. Thirty-three percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, down from 46 percent two weeks ago. The canola harvest has reached 18 percent. For Montana, 95 percent of the canola is coloring, while 38 percent is rated good-to-excellent, down from 49 percent one month ago and below the 5-year average. Canola harvest progress in Montana is at 52 percent.
This year, the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) will hold its annual meeting in Minot, N.D., in conjunction with the U.S. Durum Growers Association at its Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum on Nov. 1-2 at the Grand Hotel in Minot. The NCGA will hold meetings on the first day of the event and keynote speakers will be Colin Peterson (invited) and Jacob Shapiro. Be sure to mark your calendar for this event. The NCGA believes this central location will be ideal for many new canola growers in the western part of North Dakota as the crop continues to grow in acreage.