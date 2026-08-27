Although early estimates indicate lower yields for the 2026 U.S. corn crop, there appears to be more support and better prices in the corn market at this time.
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Although early estimates indicate lower yields for the 2026 U.S. corn crop, there appears to be more support and better prices in the corn market at this time.
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