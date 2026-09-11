Harvest of the 2026 spring wheat crop is wrapping up, which continues to put pressure on the market, but geopolitical issues are also having an impact.
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Harvest of the 2026 spring wheat crop is wrapping up, which continues to put pressure on the market, but geopolitical issues are also having an impact.
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