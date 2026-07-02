As the Fourth of July approaches, I find I am reflecting on previous Independence Day holidays. These memories seem to fall into three categories: burns, embarrassment, and patriotism.
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As the Fourth of July approaches, I find I am reflecting on previous Independence Day holidays. These memories seem to fall into three categories: burns, embarrassment, and patriotism.
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