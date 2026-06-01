Remember the “Space Race” of a half century past? Our USA and the Union of Socialist Soviet Republic (USSR) were deadlocked in a battle to be first up into the heavens. The USSR first sent up the Sputnik II with a live dog. Does anybody remember who the very first human in space was? I’m just talking of my personal memory bank of news releases and readings of those times, so you can check on me with your instant handheld electronic historical devices. When I get feedback of mistakes, I take it as a sneaky way to conduct a poll of my column readers.