Warm wet weather in September has increased concerns about corn grain quality as harvest gets underway across Nebraska and the Midwest. While some producers have begun harvesting, others are still waiting for fields to dry enough to support equipment. Reports of sprouting kernels -- vivipary -- and ear rot diseases are already emerging in parts of the state.
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Amy Timmerman, Extension educator; Tamra Jackson-Ziems, Extension plant pathologist; Kyle Broderick, Extension educator and coordinator of the University of Nebraska Lincoln Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic; Silvana Paula-Moraes, Extension entomologist; Andrea Rilakovic, Extension educator for Entomology and Crop Pest Management; all contributed to the article.