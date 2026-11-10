Sometimes aiming for two birds with one stone just means you miss twice.
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Grow is published by the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The magazine reports on the most significant aspects of the college's research, teaching, outreach and Extension in the areas of food systems, bioenergy and bioproducts, healthy ecosystems, health and wellness, changing climate, and economic and community development. Visit grow.cals.wisc.edu for more information.