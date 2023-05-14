Many, many years ago, in the early 1900s, there was a little girl who loved her mama with all her heart. At night when her mama tucked her into bed, she would throw her arms around her.
She would kiss her on both cheeks, and say, “You’re the best mama in the whole wide world.”
Just before Mother’s Day came, the little girl decided to give her mama a nice present to show how much she loved her. She thought and thought and thought about what she could give her.
One day the little girl helped her papa hitch the horse to the spring wagon and rode with him into town to shop for a present for Mama. They pulled up in front of the corner store, and there in the window she saw the perfect gift.
It was a tiny crystal bell that tinkled ever so softly, like the wind chimes that hung outside the kitchen window. How lovely it would look in Mama’s china cabinet in the parlor corner. Her papa helped her buy the bell, and he told her to hide it away carefully until Mother’s Day. The little girl wrapped the crystal bell in tissue paper and tucked it away in the back of her sock drawer. Mama would never find it there.
Early Mother’s Day morning the little girl opened the sock drawer, took out the bell and unwrapped it carefully from the tissue paper. She was about to ring it one last time before giving it to her mama when it slipped out of her fingers, crashed to the floor and shattered into a hundred pieces. The little girl was heartbroken. Now what would she give her mama to show how much she loved her?
She began to cry and ran to her mama saying, “I had a nice present to give you for Mother’s Day, but it broke and now I don’t have anything to give you.”
“There, there,” Mama said as she wiped her daughter’s tears. “You have already given me the best present possible. What I want more than anything else is to know that you love me.”
Upon hearing this, the little girl stopped crying and began to smile. Then she gave her mama a big hug and kissed her on both cheeks.
And she said, “You’re the best mama in the whole wide world.”
That little girl is grown up now. She has a daughter, a granddaughter and a little great-granddaughter of her own. She’s almost 100 years old and lives in a nursing home. Every Mother’s Day her daughter and her granddaughter and her little great-granddaughter come to the nursing home.
And they put their arms around her and kiss her on both cheeks, and you know what they say ...
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.