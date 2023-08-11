Jim Woster Associate Editor Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the readers of my previous column, you may remember that the last weekend in July, was the annual Woster family gathering at Thunderstik Lodge, located atop the hill on the east side of the mighty Missouri near Chamberlain. There is so much good about the place, but probably one of the favorites for most of us, especially those living in large cities, is the sunsets and the sky full of glistening stars. Corny? I suppose, unless you are not able to enjoy sunsets and stars except for a few nights each year. It’s easy to take something as simple as a star for granted, but not at the Woster gathering. Our city slicker family members won’t let us!

Actually, even though Sioux Falls, at 210,000 people, is far from a “large” city, a sky full of stars, a sunrise or sunset, are not easily accessed unless one lives on the edge of the city. I guess the bottom line is it is easy to take for granted the work of a Higher Power when the final product is not a part of daily life.

One of the reunion conversations involved the Hank Woster family vacation in the Black Hills, which, although it may have been only for two or three days, was, in the mind of our dad, a must!

It was also highly anticipated by his clan – at least the youngsters. I suspect it was a different feeling when Mother received the annual announcement, “Looks like we should wrap up harvest this afternoon. Why don’t we take a few days and head for the Hills in the morning? Frank and Leo told me they can handle the chores.”

In retrospect, I marvel that mother was ready to go by sunrise, considering all that had to be accomplished in just a few hours, but ready she always would be. Most of our meals, including breakfast at Wall Drug, were of Marie’s making. I suppose we ate a meal “out” but I have no recollection.

We stayed in cabins at a place along Rapid Creek called Canyon Lake Cabins or some such name. Those cabins offered a stove and refrigerator, so breakfast and supper were eaten there.

Dad had a regular routine, which covered quite a bit of ground over a couple of days. The Reptile Gardens, Mount Rushmore, Needles Highway, Sylvan Lake, Custer State Park, Hot Springs and, of course, a stop to visit mother’s sister, who lived in Bell Fourche and who was always one of our favorites. I should mention that he also enjoyed the Badlands, which meant we were treated to that geological wonder, normally on the trip home.

More than any other spot, however, Dad loved Spearfish Canyon. I’ll bet you a steak supper that had he lived another few years, he would have owned a little cabin someplace in that part of the world.

Mother also had a cousin who lived on a small ranch between Rapid and Deadwood, and was he something. A World War 1 vet who worked in the mines at Lead upon returning home from the war, Martin also rode bulls until about age 50 and then did a bit of bull fighting well into his 60s. At least that’s mother’s story, and she never wavered in the context. Regardless, when we could fit it in timewise, it was on the visit list.

So much has changed in Rapid City and throughout the Black Hills, and yet so much remains the same. As much as we enjoy our time at Thunderstik, our family really needs to make at least one more trek to the Hills. I know more than a few Sioux Falls families who do, in fact, own a spot in the Hills, and regardless of time in the car or summer construction, they go there often. It would take an act of the Creator to entice them to sell.

Regarding a Woster family vacation, way back when, the Penny and Jim clan managed to spend a few days each summer at a place called Vacation Village, located on the west side of Lake Okoboji. It is now Village West Resort and much different than the tiny two-bedroom cabins, complete with a closet-size bathroom and linoleum covering on the floor.

There was a lodge with a few kid’s games, several grills to be used on a first-come, first-serve basis and a beautiful lake. The one and only time I have been on a large Ferris wheel occurred at the amusement park at Arnold’s Park, and once each trip, we joined the Dave and Karol Theophilus family for a steak supper at Vern and Coila’s. Back then a true steak house was somewhat of a rarity, including in our city. Tea, Magnolia and the Stockyards Café, pretty much covered our local steakhouse options but did so more than admirably. Ah, memories!

I apologize to the reader for my memory lane column, but as long as I can slip it by Editor Janelle, I won’t worry about the rest. After all, as we continue to age a bit, memories become more important. At least they do for this old cattle guy. Besides, it’s my column!

Because the rains have been so spotty and varied in amount, it’s difficult for a city person to know how the crops are faring on your particular operation. Regardless, be safe and thanks for keep us fed.